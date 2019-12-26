The Shakopee girls basketball team headed into the break feeling pretty good about itself.
Shakopee enters a two-week break on a three-game winning streak and a 7-2 record on the season.
The Sabers won three games in four days before the break.
The latest win was a 66-50 victory against Chanhassen last Friday night at home.
Shakopee defense was on top of its game early as they allowed Chanhassen to score just 18 first half points.
That strong defense helped the Sabers build a 22-point lead and lead 40-18 at halftime.
That lead held up as the Storm outscored Shakopee 32-26 in the second half.
Kate Cordes led the Sabers with 13 points. Natalie Holte added 12 points while Kelly Brennen and Maya Mitchell each scored 11 points.
Prior to that win, Shakopee had no trouble with Bloomington Jefferson last Thursday as the Sabers won 56-19.
Holte led the Sabers with 16 points with Brennen finishing with 12.
Shakopee only allowed Jefferson to score 12 points in the first half and seven in the second half.
The Sabers don’t return to action on Friday, Jan. 3 when they host Rosemount at 7 p.m.