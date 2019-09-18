The Shakopee girls cross country team earned another top-10 finish at its last competition.
Shakopee finished in eighth place at the 16-team Lakeville Applejack Invitational last Friday at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville.
The Sabers earned 232 points to finish in eighth place. Edina won the title with 38 points followed by Farmington in second with 64, Woodbury (97), Andover (128) and Lakeville South in fifth (154).
Jayda Becker was the first Saber to finish as she also earned a top-10 finish as she finished in 10th place with a time of 19 minutes, 40.55 seconds.
She was followed by Allie Handt in 41 st spot with a time of 20:55.43. The next five finishers for Shakopee finished between 63rd place and 71st place.
Katelyn Buth and Ellie Hall finished 63rd and 64th place, respectively. Buth finished in 21:39.02 while Hall finished in 21:39.24.
Next was Carly Gorter in 69th place with a time of 21:47.64. She was followed by Callie Peterson in 70th (21:47.75) and Grace Schmelz-Bundt in 71st place (21:48.34).
Boys
The Shakopee boys cross country team finished with 271 points to finish in 13th place.
The top four spots in the team standings were all occupied by South Suburban Conference schools. Prior Lake was first with 61 points followed by Eagan in second with 80. They were followed by Farmington (89), and Lakeville South (149). St. Paul Central rounded out the top-five with 159 points.
Dan Olfert was the lead runner for Shakopee as he finished in 31st place with a time of 17:38.83.
He was followed by Ben Pelmieri in 40th place with a time of 17:57.05. Next was Quinn Froats in 59th (18:23.76), Ryan O'Connor in 70th (18:28.61), Zach Yuza in 79th (18:28.61), Simon Horning in 83rd (18:41.4) and Riley Gilkison in 99th (19:16.4).