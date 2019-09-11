The Shakopee girls cross country had another strong performance in its second meet of the season.
One week after starting the season with a top-10 finish at the Irish Invitational, the Sabers girls cross country team placed all seven runners in the top 65 to earn a third place finish at the Faribault Invite at North Alexander Park last Friday afternoon.
Shakopee finished 137 points to finish in third behind champion Stillwater's 24 points and second place finisher Farmington's 53 points. Mankato West was fourth (151) and Owatonna was fifth (158).
Leading the way for the Sabers was junior Jayda Becker who finished in eighth place with a time of 20 minutes. Stillwater junior Analee Weaver was first with a time of 18:15.3.
After that Shakopee had a two runners finish in the top-30, two more in the top-40 and two more in the top-65.
Following Becker was freshman Grace Schmelz-Bundt in 24th place with a time of 21:11.7. Teammate Allie Handt was right behind her in 27th place with a time of 21:14.
Katelyn Buth and Carly Gorter both earned top-40 finishes with Buth finishing in 38th (21:56.1) and Gorter in 40th (22:03). They were collowed by Callie Peterson in 59th (22:46.5) and Mikayla Gillson in 65th place (23:02.4).
Boys
In the boys race, the Sabers finished in 13th place with 284 points.
Stillwater won the team race with 48 points. They were followd by by Farmington (66), Winona (132), Owatonna (133), and Faribault (169).
Sophomore Dan Olfert had the Sabers best finish with a time of 18:07.8 which put him in 43rd place. Teammate Ben Palmieri was right behind him in 46th place with a time of 18:11.9.
Eighth-grader Quinn Froats was next for the Sabers in 53rd place and a time of 18:29.9.
Simon Horning was next in 70th place (19:06.7) followed by Zach Yuza in 72nd (19:09.8), Ryan O'Connor in 82nd (19:26.1) and Tyler Balvance in 89th (19:57.1).
Both the Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams will compete on Friday at the AppleJack Invite at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville. That meet starts at 3:30 p.m.