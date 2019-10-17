The Shakopee girls cross country finished in sixth place at the South Suburban Conference championships.
Shakopee finished with 165 points to finish sixth last Friday at Eagan High School in the SSC Championships.
Farmington won the conference title with 38 points as all seven runners finished 21st or better.
Rosemount was second with 50 points followed by Lakeville South (82), Eagan (131), Lakeville North (160), Shakopee (165), Eastview (177), Prior Lake (183), Burnsville (248) and Apple Valley (297).
Shakopee's Jayda Becker earned all-conference honors by finishing in seventh place with a time of 19 minutes, 53.96 seconds. Farmington's Anna Fenske won the individual conference championship with a time of 18:45.5.
After Becker, the Sabers ran in a pack as their next six runners finished between 39th and 48th place.
The second Saber to cross the finish line was Carly Gorter, who finished in 21:37.4 which put her in 39th place. She was followed by Callie Peterson in 40th place (21:39.7), Ellie Hall in 44th place (21:43.4), Grace Schmelz-Bundt in 45th (21:48.7), Allie Handt in 46th (21:50.2) and Kenzie Misgen in 48th (22:00.47).
As for the Shakopee boys cross country team, they finished in 10th place with 271 points.
Prior Lake captured the team title with 56 points. They were followed by Eastview (62), Rosemount (67), Farmington (114), Eagan (122), Lakeville North (151), Lakeville South (176), Apple Valley (196), Burnsville (229) and Shakopee.
Dan Olfert was the first Saber to cross the finish line in 37th place with a time of 18:00.2. He was followed by Ben Palmieri in the 46th place, who had a time of 18:14.2.
Next for the Sabers was Zach Yuza in 60th place (18:48.4), Quinn Froats in 66th (18:53), Ryan O'Connor in 68th (18:58.1), Max Wilson in 70th (19:15.8), Carter St. Martin in 71st (19:17.3) and Tyler Balvance in 74th (19:39.6).
Both the boys and girls cross country teams will next compete in the Class 2A, Section 2 meet on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.