The Shakopee girls hockey team suffered another tough loss on Tuesday.
This time it was Burnsville that handed the Sabers that loss as the Blaze topped them 2-1 in overtime.
That loss drops Shakopee's overall record to 8-8-2 on the season and to 5-4-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
It is also the fifth overtime game that Shakopee has played in its last 12 games and they are 0-3-2 in those games.
Against the Blaze, Shakopee fell behind 1-0 early into the start of the game when Burnsville scored at 3:23 of the first period.
Shakopee tied it up late in that period with a goal from Paige McNeil with assists going to Kenzie Bachelor and Ali Styba.
The scored stayed tied through the second and third periods and it was until 2:33 of the overtime period that Burnsville scored to hand Shakopee the 2-1 loss.
Sabers' goalie Sidney Hearn made 28 saves in the loss while Shakopee fired 22 shots on the Burnsville goalie.
That 2-1 overtime loss was Shakopee fifth loss in its last seven games.
One of those wins for the Sabers came last Saturday when they defeated Prior Lake 5-0 at Dakotah Ice Arena.
Shakopee was all over the Lakers quickly in that game as they came out on fire scoring four first period goals and never giving the Lakers any breathing room on the ice.
Erika Girard quickly put the Sabers up 1-0 just 1:38 into the game.
After the Sabers scored just about every five minutes to build up a 4-0 first period lead.
McNeil scored a power play goal to make it 2-0 and that was followed by goals from Holly Eckers and Bachelor to make it 4-0.
While the Sabers were scoring, Hearn earned the shutout by stopping 12 Prior Lake shots in the game. Prior Lake's goalie faced 38 shots in the game.
McNeil scored her second goal of the game to make it 5-0 late in the third.
Prior to that win, Shakopee dropped a tough 7-3 game to section rival Chaska/Chanhassen on Thursday, Jan. 2.
As well as Shakopee started against Prior Lake, they played just as bad at the start of this game.
Chaska/Chanhassen scored five first period goals including four in a three minute span.
The Sabers cut it to 6-3 with a goal from Maddy Caddy in the second and two from McNeil in the third.