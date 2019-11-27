Shakopee girls hockey
Gracie Scott looks for the tying goal against Apple Valley late in the third period.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

A late goal by Apple Valley handed the Shakopee girls hockey team its first loss of the season.

Shakopee lost 3-2 to the Eagles on Tuesday night at the Shakopee Ice Arena when Apple Valley scored with 1:37 left in the game.

That game-winning goal came just two minutes after the Sabers tied it up at 2-2.

Shakopee’s Ali Styba tied the game at 2-2 with assists from Kenzie Bachelor and Rilee Nash.

Valley regained the lead when Makayla Moran deflected a shot from the point past the Sabers goalie.

Shakopee played the final 1:37 with six skaters on the ice and a few solid chances to tie it up but couldn’t get a shot past the Eagles goalie.

Paige McNeil gave the Sabers a 1-0 lead at 14:25 of the first period.

Moran tied it at 4:18 of the second and then Maria Moran gave the Eagles the 2-1 lead at 7:18 of the third period.

Prior to losing the Apple Valley, the Sabers stayed undefeated on the season with a big win against a section opponent.

Shakopee improved to 4-0 on the season with a 4-1 win against Class 2A, Section 2 foe Holy Family last Thursday night at the Victoria Ice Arena.

The Sabers broke a 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Fire.

Shakopee went up 1-0 at 3:48 of the second period when Maddy Canny scored a power play goal with assists from Erika Girard, and Paige Peterson.

The Fire tied it up 10 minutes later with a goal from Caitlin Rock.

Olivia Grabianowski gave the Sabers a 2-1 lead just 56 seconds into the third period with a power play goal with an assist from Styba.

Shakopee iced the game away when McNeil scored twice in the final three minutes of the game to give the Sabers the 4-1 win.

Sabers goalie Sidney Hearn made 23 saves in the win while Shakopee fired 23 shots at the Holy Family goalie.

