The Shakopee girls hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a convincing victory.
Shakopee goalie Sidney Hearn earned the shutout by stopping all 22 of Rosemount's shots in the 4-0 victory.
The game was scoreless after one period but the Sabers broke through in a big way in the second period with three goals for a 3-0 lead.
Olivia Grabianowski gave the Sabers a 1-0 lead just 2:25 into the start of the second period when she scored on an assist from Paige McNeil.
Seven minutes, Ali Styba light the lamp with an assist from Holly Eckers to give Shakopee a 2-0 lead.
McNeil made it 3-0 at 14:42 of the period with the assists going to Riley Peterson and Grabianowski.
Kenzie Bachelor iced the game for the Sabers as she scored an unassisted short-handed goal at 16:19 of the third period.