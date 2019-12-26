The Shakopee girls hockey team continues to play extra hockey.
For the fourth time in its last six games, the Sabers played in an overtime game.
This time, it was against Farmington and the game didn't end in a positive for the Sabers.
In those four overtime games, the Sabers are 0-2-2 in those games. Shakopee is currently 6-4-2 on the season and 4-3-2 in the South Suburban Conference.
In the 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Schmitz-Make Arena in Farmington, the Sabers scored two late third period goals to force overtime but gave up a power play goal just over a minute into the overtime to lose.
The game got off to a horrible start for the Sabers as Farmington scored twice in the first five minutes of the game.
Olivia Grabianowski cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:32 of the first period when she scored a power play goal with assists from Holly Eckers, and Paige McNeil.
Farmington pushed the lead back up to two goals in the second period and it wasn't' unlit midway through the third that Shakopee responded.
Maddy Canny cut it ti 3-2 at 8:49 of the third with the assist going to Paige Peterson.
McNeil tied it at 3-3 with less than three minutes left as Kenzie Bachelor and Grabianowski assisted.
Shakopee took a penalty with 31 seconds left in the game, which spilled over into overtime.
Farmington took advantage of that chance and scored with 14 seconds left in the power play at 1:15 of overtime to win 4-3.
Sabers goalie Sydney Hearn made 30 saves in the loss while Farmington's goalie stopped 14 shots.
Prior to losing to Farmington, Shakopee earned a 3-1 win against section foe New Prague last Thursday in New Prague.
In that win, McNeil scored the first and last goal for the Sabers. Riley Peterson scored the Sabers second goal of the game.
Goalie Brianna Eastmand stopped 24 New Prague shots to earn the victory for Shakopee.