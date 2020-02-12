A strong season on the ice came to an end on Tuesday night for the Shakopee girls hockey team.
The Sabers battled right until the end and had the No. 5 ranked team in the state worried but in the end Minnetonka made a play in the third period to beat Shakopee 2-1 in the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals at Braemer Arena.
The game was tied 1-1 after two periods and Shakopee was skating right with the Skippers.
Minnetonka picked up the pace in the third period and at 5:12 of the period, Ellie Alvarez slammed home a rebound past Shakopee goalie Sidney Hearn for a 2-1 lead.
Shakopee's best chance to tie it came after they pulled its goalie late in the period but Tonka goalie Brynn Dulac made a big save and Shakopee wasn't able to jump on the rebound before Dulac was able to cover it.
The Sabers jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period when Olivia Grabianowski scored with assists from Erika Girard, and Paige Peterson.
A little over three minutes later, Minnetonka tied it at 1-1 when Grace Sadura slipped the puck past Hearn.
Shakopee kept the game tied at 1-1 in the second period as they killed three Minnetonka power plays in the period.
Minnetonka will play Eden Prairie on Friday night at Braemer Arena in the section championship game. Eden Prairie defeated Holy Family 3-1 in the other semifinal game.
Quarterfinal win
Shakopee advanced to the Class 2A, Section semifinals with a convincing 4-1 win against Chaska/Chanhassen last Friday night at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
In the Sabers win against the StormHawks, Shakopee jumped out to a 3-0 lead and cruised to the 4-1 win.
Rilee Nash put the Sabers up 1-0 with a goal 12:41 of the first period with an assist from Ali Styba.
Shakopee extended its lead to 3-0 with two second period power play goals by Paige McNeil and Maddy Canny.
McNeil scored at 5:58 of the second with Grabianowski getting the assist.
Canny made it 3-0 at 14:05 with Nash and Gracie Scott with the assists.
Chaska/Chan cut the lead to 3-1 at 5:31 of the third but Scott iced the game away with an unassisted goal at 12:18 of third period.
Shakopee goalie Hearn made 21 saves in net to earn the win.