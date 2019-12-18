Three straight goals by Eagan handed the Shakopee girls team only its second conference loss of the season.
The Sabers scored twice in the second period to tie the Wildcats at 2-2 but Eagan scored the next three goals to win 5-2 on Tuesday night at Shakopee Ice Arena.
That loss by the Sabers dropped its South Suburban Conference record to 4-2-2 and its overall record to 5-3-2. Shakopee has gone 0-2-2 in its last four games.
Against Eagan, the Sabers couldn't slow down Jenna Ruiz who scored three times including the last two goals of the game.
Eagan scored two power play goals in three minutes late in the first period to lead 2-0 at the first intermisssion.
Shakopee came storming back with goals from Gracie Scott and Olivia Grabianowski in the second period to tie the game at 2-2 with six minutes left in the period.
Eagan scored twice in 44 seconds late in the period to regain the two goal advantage. They iced the game away with an empty net goal in the third period.
Prior to that loss, Shakopee avoided a loss when they scored with six seconds left in regulation to tie Lakeville North 2-2 on Saturday at Ames Arena in Lakeville.
With the clock ticking down and the Sabers trailing 2-1, Kenzie Bachelor scored to tie it up at 2-2 with six seconds left. Paige McNeil, and Riley Peterson assisted on the goal.
The game ended a tie after overtime didn't produce a goal.
Shakopee was out shot in the game 39-12 including 9-2 in the overtime.
North scored just 1:32 into the game but Shakopee tied it four minutes later when Paige Peterson scored on assists from McNeil, and Rilee Nash.
North went up 2-1 with a power play goal with 17 seconds left in the first period.