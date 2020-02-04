The Shakopee girls hockey team will be at home to start the playoffs.
Shakopee earned the No. 4 seed for the Class 2A, Section 2 girls hockey playoffs and will host the No. 5 seed Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks on Friday night in the quarterfinals at the Shakopee Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
The other quarterfinal matches on Friday are No. 1 Minnetonka vs. No. 8 New Prague, No. 3 Holy Family vs. No. 6 Bloomington Jefferson and No. 2 Eden Prairie vs. No. 7 Prior Lake.
The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Braemer Arena in Edina. The section championship game is set for Friday, Feb. 14 at Braemar Arena.
Shakopee was voted the No. 4 seed by the section coaches despite losing to Chaska/Chanhassen 7-3 during the regular season. The Sabers were 4-1 in games against section opponents this season.
Shakopee enters the section playoffs with a 13-10-2 record including winning its last three games of the regular season.
The Sabers wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 overtime win against Eagan on Saturday at Eagan Ice Arena.
Olivia Grabianowski scored the game winning goal for the Sabers in that win at 5:14 of overtime. Paige McNeil assisted on the goal.
Kenzie Bachelor scored the Sabers only goal of regulation when she scored at 14:04 of the second period.
Goalie Sidney Hearn made 28 saves in net for the Sabers.