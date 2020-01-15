The Shakopee girls hockey team split a pair of South Suburban Conference games this week.
They opened the week with an impressive 4-1 win against Farmington before falling 4-2 to conference leading Apple Valley.
The Sabers loss to Apple Valley on Tuesday night at the Apple Valley Sports Arena, drops Shakopee's SSC record to 6-5-2 which puts them in sixth place. Valley leads the conference with a 10-2 record.
Shakopee's overall season record is 9-9-2.
A tough first period did the Sabers in against the Eagles as Apple Valley scored three goals in first period.
Shakopee didn't pack it in and battled back to cut the lead to 3-2 in the second period behind goals from Kenzie Bachelor and Erika Girard.
The score stayed at 3-2 until Valley scored an empty net goal with two seconds left in the game.
Sabers goalie Sidney Hearn made 35 saves in the loss.
Win
Last Saturday at the Shakopee Ice Arena, the Paige McNeil show busted out as the Sabers defeated Farmington 4-1.
McNeil scored all four goals, including two in 41 seconds, in the win against the second place team in SSC. McNeil has 22 goals so far this season.
The show didn't start until the second period when the Sabers were trailing 1-0 after the Tigers scored in the first period.
At 8:19 of the second, McNeil tied with a short handed goal with an assist from Olivia Grabianowski.
She gave the Sabers a 2-1 lead just before the end of the second as she scored on assists from Rilee Nash, and Ali Styba with just 15 seconds left in the period.
McNeil put the game away with goals at 15:09 and 15:50 of the third period to win 4-1.
Hearn earned the win in net for Shakopee by making 29 saves. Shakopee fired 29 shots on the Farmington goalie.
Next
Shakopee has five games left in the regular season before the playoffs start on Friday, Feb. 7.
Their next game is Saturday against Rosemount at the Rosemount Ice Arena at 3 p.m.
They have three straight home games against Lakeville South, Eastview an Lakeville North before wrapping up the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Eagan.