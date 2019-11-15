The Shakopee girls hockey team opened the 2019-20 season with a tight win.
Shakopee defeated Lakeville South 2-1 on Thursday night at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
The Sabers' Holly Eckers broke a 1-1 tie with a goal at 10:56 of the third period to give Shakopee a 2-1. Shakopee kept South off the board for the reminder of the game to earn the win.
Shakopee went up 1-0 at 3:46 of the first period when Erika Girard scored on assists from Olivia Grabianowski, and Paige Peterson.
South tied it up in the at 7:03 of the second period.
The Sabers' goalie Brianna Eastman made 27 saves in net to earn the victory. Shakopee fired 23 shots on Lakeville South's goalie.
Shakopee will return to the ice on Saturday as the host Prior Lake at 2 p.m. at the Shakopee Ice Arena. They will host Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.