The Shakopee girls hockey team enjoys the game so much they decided to play some extra hockey this week.
The Sabers played two games with both going into overtime. One they lost and they other they skated to a tie.
The tie happened on Tuesday in South Suburban Conference action as they skated to a 2-2 tie with Eastview at the Apple Valley Sports Arena.
That tie improved Shakopee's SSC record to 4-1-1 which puts them in second place in the standings only behind Apple Valley's 6-0 record. The Sabers overall season record is 5-2-1.
Against Eastview, Shakopee gave up a late first period goal to fall behind 1-0 but quickly came back in the second period to tie it at 1-1.
Kenzie Bachelor scored a power play goal at 1:39 of the second period on an assist Olivia Grabianowski to tie the game at 1-1.
Eastview regained the lead seven minutes later.
Grabianowski scored her fourth goal of the season at 7:59 to tie it at 2-2 with the assists going to Paige McNeil, and Bachelor.
Neither team could break the tie in the final nine minute of regulation and overtime and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Shakopee outshot the Lightning 4-1 in the overtime while Eastview outshot the Sabers 27-22 in the game.
Sabers goalie Sidney Hearn made 25 saves in the game.
Prior to the game with Eastview, Shakopee traveled to north for a game against Grand Rapids/Greenway on Saturday.
It wasn't just a trip for game, it was also a time for some team bonding and to get tho know the girls from Grand Rapids/Greenway.
After the Sabers lost 4-3 in overtime, the two teams gathered for dinner at Mount Itasca Winter Sports Centre. Next, the two teams climbed the hilll at the Mt. Itasca and did some snow tubing.
As for the game, Shakopee led 3-2 late in the third period only to see Grand Rapids/Greenway tie it with under four minutes left in regulation and then win it at 5:20 of overtime.
Shakopee led 1-0 after a Paige Peterson goal at 11:59 of the first period. Rapids scored twice in the final two minutes of the first period for a 2-1 lead.
The Sabers tied at 2-2 on Riley Peterson second period goal and went up 3-2 on a McNeil third period goal.