A team that entered the season with high expectations has got off to a perfect start.
The Shakopee girls hockey team opened the 2019-20 season with three wins to start 3-0.
All three of those wins have come in South Suburban Conference play as they have defeated Lakeville South, Prior Lake and Burnsville.
The most recent win was a thrilling 4-3 victory against Burnsville on Tuesday night at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
The Sabers trailed twice in the game but came back both times to earn the tight victory.
Shakopee grabbed a 1-0 lead with 1.2 seconds left in the first period when Olivia Grabianowski scored a power play on an assist from Kenzie Bachelor.
In the second period, Burnsville scored two goals in two minutes to go up 2-1.
Burnsville first goal came right after the Sabers killed off a 2-man power play.
Shakopee quickly responded after the Blaze took the 2-1 lead as Paige McNeil tied it just 58 seconds after Burnsville to the lead with power play goal. Again, Bachelor assisted on the goal.
The Blaze went up 3-2 just 56 seconds into the start of the period.
The score stayed at 3-2 until the Sabers Erika Girard tied it at 5:38 of the third. Bachelor recorded her third assist of the game on the goal.
Shakopee scored the game-winning goal with less than six minutes left in the game when Ali Styba scored on assists from Grabianowski, and Rilee Nash.
Sabers goalie Brianna Eastman made 27 saves in the win while Burnsville's goalie stopped 18 shots.
Last Saturday, Shakopee improved to 2-0 when they defeated Prior Lake 6-1 at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
The Sabers pulled away from the Lakers when they scored three times in a six minute span late in the second period.
The game was tied at 1-1 when McNeil scored twice at 9:51 and 14:00 of the second period for a 3-1 lead. Styba made it 4-1 with a power play goal at 15:32 of the second.
Emma Heyer and Girard scored the Sabers fifth and sixth goals of the game in the third period. Holly Eckers gave Shakopee a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Goalie Sidney Hearn stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.
Shakopee opened the season with a tight 2-1 win against Lakeville South on Thursday night at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
Eckers broke a 1-1 tie with a goal at 10:56 of the third period to give Shakopee a 2-1 lead. Shakopee kept South off the board for the reminder of the game to earn the win.
Shakopee went up 1-0 at 3:46 of the first period when Girard scored on assists from Grabianowski, and Paige Peterson.
South tied it up in the at 7:03 of the second period.
The Sabers' goalie Brianna Eastman made 27 saves in net to earn the victory. Shakopee fired 23 shots on Lakeville South's goalie.