The Shakopee girls hockey team stayed undefeated on the season with a big win against a section opponent.
Shakopee improved to 4-0 on the season with a 4-1 win against Class 2A, Section 2 foe Holy Family last Thursday night at the Victoria Ice Arena.
The Sabers broke a 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Fire.
Shakopee went up 1-0 at 3:48 of the second period when Maddy Canny scored a power play goal with assists from Erika Girard, and Paige Peterson.
The Fire tied it up 10 minutes later with a goal from Caitlin Rock.
Olivia Grabianowski gave the Sabers a 2-1 lead just 56 seconds into the third period with a power play goal with an assist from Ali Styba.
Shakopee iced the game away when Paige McNeil scored twice in the final three minutes of the game to give the Sabers the 4-1 win.
Sabers goalie Sidney Hearn made 23 saves in the win while Shakopee fired 23 shots at the Holy Family goalie.