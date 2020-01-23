Win one, lose one, win one, lose one.
That's the pattern the Shakopee girls hockey team has been on since early January
The Sabers lost a game to Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 2 and since than they have not lost or won two games in a row.
That trend continued this past week as they earned a 3-2 win against Rosemount but followed that with a 5-2 loss to Lakeville South.
That split puts the Sabers overall season record at 10-10-2 and their South Suburban Conference record at 7-6-2.
Against South on Tuesday night at Shakopee Ice Arena, the Sabers led 2-1 late in the third period but South scored four times in the final six minutes to win 5-2.
After a scoreless first period, the two teams exchanged goals in the second period with Paige McNeil scoring for Shakopee.
McNeil put the Sabers up 2-1 with a power play goal at 5:05 of the third period with goalie Brianna Eastman assisting on the goal.
That one-goal lead remained until 11:47 of the third when South tied it. The Cougars took a 3-2 lead just three seconds later and extended its lead with goals at 13:20 and 14:46 to win 5-2.
Against Rosemount, Shakopee's Erika Girard scored with seven minutes left in the game for a 3-2 lead, a lead they would hold onto.
Olivia Grabianowski scored the first two goals of the game for the Sabers.
Eastman made 28 saves for the Sabers to earn the victory.
Playoffs
Shakopee has three conference games left against Eastview, Lakeville North and Eagan to wrap up the regular season.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 7.
In all likelihood, the Sabers will get the No. 4 or 5 seed in the playoffs and will play Chaska/Chanhassen in the first round.
Minnetonka (16-5-1), Eden Prairie (15-6-1) and Holy Family (18-4) are most likely the top three seeds.