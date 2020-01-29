For the first time since November, the Shakopee girls hockey team has won back-to-back games.
The Sabers won two South Suburban Conference games by beating Eastview and Lakeville North in the last week. That is the first time Shakopee has won two games in a row since they started the season on a four-game win streak.
Since Nov. 21 when they won its fourth game in a row, Shakopee has only lost two games in a row once. Also in that time, they did tie two games in a row.
The second win in this recent back-to-back streak came on Tuesday night at Shakopee Ice Arena as the Sabers defeated Lakeville North 5-4.
The game was tied at 3-3 midway through the third period when Holly Eckers broke that tie with a power play goal at 8:36 of the period. Kenzie Bachelor and Olivia Grabianowski assisted on the goal.
Shakopee went up 5-3 when Erika Girard skated past two North defenders for a breakway where she deeked out the goalie with 3:05 left in the game.
North made the Sabers sweat down the stretch as they quickly cut the lead to 5-4 just 15 seconds after Girard scored and pulled the goalie for the final two minutes and had a couple solid chances but goalie Sidney Hearn turned those shots away.
Hearn made 23 saves to earn the win for the Sabers.
The teams exchanged goals for the first two periods with Eckers, Ali Styba and Paige McNeil scoring the first three goals for Shakopee.
The first win in this two-game win streak was a 4-3 win against Eastview last Saturday at home.
Just like the North win, this game was back and forth with the two teams exchanging goals.
Shakopee never trailed in the game but could never build a lead more than one goal.
After a scoreless first period, Shakopee went up 1-0 when McNeil scored just 28 seconds into the second period.
Eastview tied it up three minutes later but Shakopee quickly answered 22 seconds later for a 2-1 lead on a Grabianowski goal.
That lead didn't last long as Eastview tied it four minutes later and the score stayed tied at 2-2 into the third period when Girard put the Sabers up 3-2 at 3:21 of the third.
Just over a minute later, Eastview tied it at 3-3 but Styba scored the game winner with just over 10 minutes left in the game.
Hearn made 21 saves in net for Shakopee for the win.
Playoffs
Shakopee will wrap up the regular season with a SSC game against Eagan on Saturday in Eagan.
On Sunday, the Class 2A, Section 2 playoff matchups will be announced with the quarterfinal games being played on Friday.
In all likelihood, Shakopee will play Chaska/Chanhassen in the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed match.
Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Holy Family are inline for the top three seeds with Chaska/Chan and Shakopee fighting for No. 4 and 5. Jefferson, Prior Lake and New Prague should be seeds 6-7-8.
The higher seed will play at home in the quarterfinals. Shakopee (12-10-2) and Chaska/Chan (11-10-2) have similar records so Chaska/Chan's 7-3 win against the Sabers in early January gives the StormHawks the upper hand for the No. 4 seed.
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the championship on Friday, Feb. 14. Both the semifinals and finals will be played at Braemer Ice Arena in Edina.