The Shakopee girls hockey team took its first step to its goal of playing at the state tournament.
Shakopee advanced to the Class 2A, Section semifinals with a convincing 4-1 win against Chaska/Chanhassen on Friday night at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
The No. 4 seeded Sabers will now play the No. 1 seeded Minnetonka Skippers in the semifinals on Tuesday at Braemer Arena in Edina at 6 p.m. The Skippers defeated No. 8 New Prague 5-0 on Friday.
The other semifinal game will be No. 2 Eden Prairie vs. No. 3 Holy Family. That game will be played at Braemer Arena after the Shakopee/Minnetonka game.
Eden Prairie defeated Prior Lake 7-0 in the quarterfinals while Holy Family defeated Bloomington Jefferson 4-2.
In the Sabers win against the StormHawks, Shakopee jumped out to a 3-0 lead and cruised to the 4-1 win.
Rilee Nash put the Sabers up 1-0 with a goal 12:41 of the first period with an assist from Ali Styba.
Shakopee extended its lead to 3-0 with two second period power play goals by Paige McNeil and Maddy Canny.
McNeil scored at 5:58 of the second with Olivia Grabianowski getting the assist.
Canny made it 3-0 at 14:05 with Nash and Gracie Scott with the assists.
Chaska/Chan cut the lead to 3-1 at 5:31 of the third but Scott iced the game away with an unassisted goal at 12:18 of third period.
Shakopee goalie Sidney Hearn 21 saves in net to earn the win.