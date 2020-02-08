Shakopee girls hockey

Goalie Sidney Hearn made 21 saves in the Sabers Section 2AA quarterfinal win against Chaska/Chanhassen on Friday night.

 Photo by John Stewart

The Shakopee girls hockey team took its first step to its goal of playing at the state tournament.

Shakopee advanced to the Class 2A, Section semifinals with a convincing 4-1 win against Chaska/Chanhassen on Friday night at the Shakopee Ice Arena.

The No. 4 seeded Sabers will now play the No. 1 seeded Minnetonka Skippers in the semifinals on Tuesday at Braemer Arena in Edina at 6 p.m. The Skippers defeated No. 8 New Prague 5-0 on Friday.

The other semifinal game will be No. 2 Eden Prairie vs. No. 3 Holy Family. That game will be played at Braemer Arena after the Shakopee/Minnetonka game.

Eden Prairie defeated Prior Lake 7-0 in the quarterfinals while Holy Family defeated Bloomington Jefferson 4-2.

In the Sabers win against the StormHawks, Shakopee jumped out to a 3-0 lead and cruised to the 4-1 win.

Rilee Nash put the Sabers up 1-0 with a goal 12:41 of the first period with an assist from Ali Styba.

Shakopee extended its lead to 3-0 with two second period power play goals by Paige McNeil and Maddy Canny.

McNeil scored at 5:58 of the second with Olivia Grabianowski getting the assist.

Canny made it 3-0 at 14:05 with Nash and Gracie Scott with the assists.

Chaska/Chan cut the lead to 3-1 at 5:31 of the third but Scott iced the game away with an unassisted goal at 12:18 of third period.

Shakopee goalie Sidney Hearn 21 saves in net to earn the win.

