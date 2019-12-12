The Farmington girls basketball team showed up to Shakopee High School on Tuesday with a bad feeling in its mouth and they took their frustrations out on the Sabers.
Farmington, the No. 3 ranked team in the state, entered Tuesday's South Suburban Conference battle coming off a 25-point loss to No. 1 ranked Hopkins last Friday.
Coming off that loss and playing the 3-0 Sabers, Farmington had a little extra jump in its step and showed Shakopee why they are ranked third.
The Tigers went right after the Sabers and never let up as they left Shakopee with a 78-34 victory.
Farmington jumped out to a quick 19-1 lead in the first seven minutes of the game and never looked back. That lead grew to 48-14 at halftime.
Kelly Brennen led the Sabers with 12 points in the loss.
Prior to playing Farmington, Shakopee was feeling pretty good about the start of the season as they were 3-0 and coming off a 51-37 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong last Thursday night.
"3-0 is 3-0," head coach Juan Mitchell said. "Its a good way to start the season. The first two games we played pretty well. We were up and down in the third game."
Natalie Holte led the Sabers with 12 points in that win.
"Natalie is solid," Mitchell said. "She does a lot for us by handling the ball and she is shooting the ball well."
Brennan added 10 points for the Sabers.