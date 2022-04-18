The transition season came a year late for the Shakopee girls lacrosse team.
Bailey Childs took over the Sabers' program in 2020, but that season never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So last spring was Childs' first season and Shakopee finished with a 4-9 overall mark.
So what are Child's goals this spring for a program has had two winning seasons since its inception in 2014? She said establishing a consistent culture is right up there.
"We were able to gather more than enough girls this year for three teams with about 50 girls," Childs said. "We are a young team and program, but we have a lot of girls working hard year round and it is paying off.
"Our goal is to get better each year and to keep growing on and off the field," Childs added.
The Sabers got this spring off to a great starting, winning 13-6 at home versus Hopkins April 16. Senior Jessica Brook led the way with seven goals and an assist.
Senior Courtney Parker added three goals for Shakopee, while sophomore Nadia Rylance had two goals and two assists. Junior Hailey Patzer also picked up a goal in the win, while ninth-grader Rachel Schwabe had four assists and sophomore Olivia Hayer had one.
Sophomore Alli Parker got the start in goal and finished with 11 saves.
Childs' speed, cohesion and lacrosse IQ will be the strengths of this year's squad.
"The group of girls this year work so well together, have great attitudes and dedication to the program," Childs said. "I'm very proud of every single one of them as they help with the youth program and go beyond what is expected of them to help their hometown grow in the sport of lacrosse."
Brook, Parker and sophomore Riley Gaulrapp are Shakopee's captains. Gaulrapp will anchor the Sabers' defense, along with juniors Faith Scott and Julia Wielbold, sophomores Breklyn Skattum and Lauren Huschka and ninth-grader Maddie Hillman.
Ninth-grader Gia Lynch, junior Maddie Elder and sophomores Addy Huschka, Whitney Allen and Tori Martin are also expected to help the squad.
"We did lose eight seniors last year, so there are a lot of spots to fill," Childs said. "We expect a lot out of Brook this season. She has committed to Missouri Western State University and we plan to utilize her talents on the offensive end.
"Parker is a great asset all over the field for the team," Childs added. "Gaulrapp is the glue to our defense with her communication and great attitude. She is doing a great job at bringing our newcomers into our defensive system."
Shakopee has a 3-7 playoff record since 2014, including 0-7 in the Section 2 quarterfinals. The Sabers' two winning seasons were 9-5 in 2019 and 8-6 in 2018.
In the South Suburban Conference, Shakopee finished 1-7 last season. Prior Lake, winners of the last two state titles, won the league crown with a 9-0 mark.
Eden Prairie has ruled Section 2 since 2007, winning 14 straight titles. The Eagles were also the state champs in 2007, 2009, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Chanhassen nearly ended Eden Prairie's string of section crowns last year, falling 14-13 to the Eagles in the title game. The Storm won 13 games last spring and is expected to be a top section foe again this year.
Other teams in the field include Minnetonka, Orono, Mound Westonka, Hutchinson, Waconia, Southwest Christian, Delano/Rockford and Chaska.
Shakopee ends the SSC season at Prior Lake May 19 and will finish the regular season May 21 at St. Michael-Albertville.
The first round of section play starts May 31. The quarterfinals are June 2, followed by the semifinals June 6 and the title game June 8. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
The state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.
Prior Lake beat Lakeville South 15-7 in last year's title game.