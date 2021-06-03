The Shakopee girls track team has been making some strides all season long.
The Sabers didn't have any winners at the South Suburban Conference Championship June 3, but they two individuals finished in the top four.
Senior Jayda Becker had two of those finishes, taking third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:21.38 and fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6 1/2.
Senior Kelly Brennen had Shakopee's highest finish, taking second in the shot put (37-4), while also taking eighth in the discus (111-08).
The Sabers ended up eighth in the team standings with 54 points, ahead of Burnsville (51) and Apple Valley (20).
Rosemount won the title (255), followed by Prior Lake (152.5), Eagan (129.5), Farmington (121.5), Eastview (107), Lakeville South (81) and Lakeville North (71.5).
"The girls have had a few standout performances throughout the season, which has shown us that they could be a pretty good team," Sabers coach Zachary Haskin said. "However, the same challenge of really seeing how we stack up has presented itself as well because of all the COVID-19 protocols."
Senior Carly Gorter was a couple spots behind Becker in the 800, taking fifth (2:24.72). Senior Sarah Hansen was eighth in the 200 (27.28), while senior Madeline Loughlin took ninth in the 100 (13.36).
Shakopee's best relay finish came from the 4x800 team. The foursome of Gorter, sophomores Rita Moran and Anika Willmert and ninth-grader Ellie Hall took sixth (10:35.75).
The 4x400 team of Hansen, Willmert, Gorter and Becker ended up seventh (4:16.07).
The Section 2AA meet is next for the Sabers. The prelims are June 9 and the finals are June 11. Both days are held at Waconia High School.