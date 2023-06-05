The Shakopee girls lacrosse team was no match for the No. 1 seed in Section 6.
Chanhassen ended the ninth-seeded Sabers' season June 1 with a 17-3 home win in the quarterfinals. Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 13-8 victory at eighth-seeded Delano/Rockford May 30.
The Sabers finished the spring with a 4-11 overall record (1-6 in the South Suburban Conference). Shakopee has had just two winning seasons since the inception of the program back in 2014.
Shakopee will graduate just four seniors — Olivia Rudd, Hailey Patzer, Faith Scott and Maddie Elder — so plenty of talent will be back next spring. That includes the Sabers' top-six scorers.
Junior Nadia Rylance led the team in goals scored this season with 30, while adding five assists. Junior Olivia Hayer finished with 23 goals and four assists, followed by sophomore Gia Lynch (16 goals, 9 assists), sophomore Rachel Schwabe (10 goals and 3 assists), junior Tori Martin (6 goals, 4 assists) and ninth grader Brielle Olsonoski (6 goals, 2 assists).
Junior Alli Parker will also be back on goal for the Sabers. She finished with a .466 save percentage, making 135 saves on the season.
In the win over Delano/Rockford, Hayer, Rylance and Martin each scored three goals to lead Shakopee, while Patzer, Lynch, junior Addison Huschka and sophomore Maddie Hillman all scored once.
Parker made five saves in goal. She stopped eight of 25 shots in the loss to Chanhassen.
Schwabe scored two goals for the Sabers, while Rylance had one.
Trying to rebuild in the SSC is not easy. An SSC team has won the last four state titles. Apple Valley, now a co-op program with Burnsville, won in 2018, followed by back-to-back crowns from Prior Lake in 2019 and 2021 and a title from Lakeville South last year.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lakeville South and Prior Lake went into this year's playoffs ranked No. 1 and 2 in the state, respectively.