Shakopee Sabers

The Shakopee girls lacrosse team was no match for the No. 1 seed in Section 6.

Chanhassen ended the ninth-seeded Sabers' season June 1 with a 17-3 home win in the quarterfinals. Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 13-8 victory at eighth-seeded Delano/Rockford May 30.

