Learning how to win close games can be a difference maker come time for the playoffs.
That's what the Shakopee softball team has done to open this season, win two tight South Suburban Conference games, albeit indoors April 14 in the TCO Dome at Lakeville North.
The Sabers earned a 5-3 win in nine innings over Farmington and followed with a 4-3 victory over Lakeville South. Junior Sylvia Shromoff picked up both pitching wins for Shakopee.
She tossed a complete game in beating Farmington, allowing three runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts. She left the bases loaded on the bottom of the ninth inning, getting a fielder's choice to third to end the game.
The Sabers scored two unearned runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead. Shakopee scored its five runs on just seven hits.
Junior Lily Treml led the way at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with a run scored. Junior Rees Hopkins doubled and scored a run, while junior Emily Poppitz had a pair of RBIs.
Senior Rayni Bresnaham also had an RBI for the Sabers, while senior Raegan Kraft finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Shakopee took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Farmington answered with two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull even.
In the win over Lakeville South, Shromoff tossed three shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts. She faced just 10 batters, allowing just one baserunner on a walk.
Junior Maddie Soule started for the Sabers and went four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) with one strikeout.
Shakopee too a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Hopkins stole home on a double steal. She opened the inning with single, finishing 1 for 2 with two run scored and two stolen bases.
Senior Katie McCutcheon doubles for the Sabers, while Treml, Kraft and junior Angel Hagert each had RBIs. Junior Chayse Doering and Poppitz both had a hit and a run scored.
Shakopee should be outdoors April 28 at home versus Rosemount. Those two teams tied for the SSC title last spring with 15-2 marks.
The Sabers' have a conference doubleheader at Prior Lake May 1. The Lakers are also a Section 2AAAA foe.
The regular season is scheduled to end May 17 versus Apple Valley in league action. Section play starts May 23 with the title game set for June 1. The entire tournament will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen is the defending champion, beating Shakopee in the title game last spring.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Forest Lake is the defending champion, beating Brainerd in last year’s title game.
Shakopee has four total state appearances in its history, including 1979, 1980, 2011 and 2018.