After suffering its first loss of the season, the Shakopee girls soccer team had a nice bounce back.
Shakopee lost its first game of the season against Rosemount but bounced back to earn a tie against the Waconia team and a win against Burnsville.
"Grading out the games I would give us decent marks against Waconia and Burnsville," head coach Chris Adams said. "I thought in both games we did some things well, but I really would have like to see us get more connected."
The win against Burnsville came on Tuesday night at Vaughan Field at Shakopee West Junior High School as the Sabers scored four times to win 4-1. That win improved their record to 4-1-1 on the season and to 1-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
Shakopee scored two goals in each half against Burnsville to earn the 4-1 win. Scoring for the Sabers was Maddy Canny, Emma Schuetz, Brooke Davies, and Kaylinh Kwan.
Burnsville's lone goal came on a penalty shot in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Against Waconia, Shakopee controlled the ball most of the game and had plenty of chances to win but the Wildcats' goalie Isabelle Shuster was the best player on the field as she made save after save.
Shakopee's Davies scored the only goal of the game for the Sabers as she scored on an assist from Kaitlyn Nemitz in the second half.
As good as Waconia's goalie played, Shakopee's Jessica Nigbur matched save for save. Nigbur allowed one goal but made 13 saves in the game for the Sabers.
"It also cannot be understated what a great season Jessica Nigbur is having," Adams said. "Putting a freshman in the goal can be daunting, but she has risen to the occasion and given us a chance to be competitive in every match this season. I am really thrilled with the evolution of this team throughout the season."
Shakopee dropped its first game of the season when they opened SSC play with a 4-1 loss to Rosemount last Thursday at Rosemount High School.