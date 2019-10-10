The playoffs can be a cruel animal.
After having its best season in years, the Shakopee girls soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss to end its season.
Shakopee finished the season with an 8-3-4 record, its first winning season since 2012 when they finished 12-5. That strong record earned the Sabers the No. 3 seed for the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs and a home playoff game.
That home playoff game was Shakopee girls soccer first time playing at home in the playoffs since 2004.
Unfortunately, for the Sabers that great season came to an end in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Vaughan Field when the No. 6 seeded Chaska Hawks beat them 1-0.
"This team did a lot of really special things this year," head coach Chris Adams said after the loss. "In this moment its going to be hard for them to keep that perspective in how much they changed this culture. I think when they look back at it they will be really proud of the stamp they left on it. Certainly, we would like to have things to end differently or continue on differently but it was a great season."
Chaska scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute when Alex Peterson's shot from 25 yards out beat the Sabers goalie for a 1-0 lead.
Shakopee pushed forward for the rest of the half and created some good chances to tie the game but couldn't find the equalizer and fell 1-0.
"We had opportunities and they made the most out of their opportunity," Adams said. "We just didn't have the finishes we've had throughout the season."
Despite losing in the quarterfinals, Adams said it won't put a damper on the tremendous season his team had.
"There goal was to get to .500 and they smashed that," he said. "First home playoff game in 15 years, I mean our goalie wasn't born the last time we played at home in the playoffs. For the seniors, that's not good enough but they are why we got where we are because being towards the bottom was never good enough for them and that's part of what we owe our success to."