It was another strong week on the pitch for the Shakopee girls soccer team.
They earned a big section win and followed that up by tying one of the best teams in the South Suburban Conference and in the state.
The Sabers earned that section win on Saturday with a convincing 4-1 win against Bloomington Jefferson.
They followed that up by tying Eagan 1-1 on Tuesday night at Eagan High School.
Eagan has fallen out of the top-10 in the state rankings this past week but were ranked as high as No. 4 just last week.
The game was scoreless until late in the second half when the Wildcats went up 1-0 when Ariel Lindgren scored with just over 10 minutes left in the second half.
Shakopee didn't give up and tied the game at 1-1 with just 48 seconds left in regulation when Kori Millis volleyed a perfect corner kick from Madi Steiner.
Neither team could generate much offense in overtime and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
That results puts Shakopee's season record at 5-1-2 and its South Suburban Conference record at 1-1-1 which puts them in sixth place. Rosemount is in first with a 4-0 record.
Section win
The Sabers earned its fifth win of the season by beating Jefferson 4-1 at Jefferson High School.
Shakopee scored in the first half for a 1-0 lead and pulled away with three goals in the second half. Scoring for the Sabers was Kaitlyn Nemitz, Ella Bryant, Kaylihn Kwan and Paige Broze.
"It was nice for the girls to come out and improve our section record," head coach Chris Adams said. "I thought we did a nice job of letting our depth take over late in the game and that's when we really started to open things up."
The five wins this season surpasses last year's win total of three and the Sabers still have six games left on the season and the win against Jefferson is good example of how they have done it this season.
"This is definitely fun. We have a rotation of 14 players and we currently have 12 of them with a goal or assist," Adams said. "We are averaging three goals per game and yet to have a girl score twice in a single game. What is really fun about it is that we aren't just relying on one single player, its been a team thing so far this season."
Even though the team is experiencing success right now, Adams knows the schedule will get tougher with games against teams higher in the standings than them like Prior Lake, Lakeville North, Eastview and Lakeville South and they have to continue to improve.
"The challenge will be to stay hungry and not feel like we arrived," Adams said. "They have to understand they have to keep getting better and improving. So far they have done that and that's been really nice to see."