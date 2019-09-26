The Shakopee girls soccer team's long unbeaten streak has come to an end.
The Sabers entered Tuesday's South Suburban Conference match with Lakeville North having not lost in its last seven games.
That came to an end as the Panthers defeated Shakopee 2-0 at Vaughan Field.
That loss drops Shakopee's season record to 7-2-3 and its SSC record to 2-2-2 which puts them in a tie for fourth place.
With only three games left in the season, Shakopee has guaranteed themselves a winning record for the first time since 2013 when they finished 12-5.
Shakopee came into that having gone 5-0-2 in its previous seven games.
They played to a hard fought 1-1 tie with Apple Valley on Monday night at Johnny Cake Ridge Field in Apple Valley.
After a scoreless, first half Shakopee's Brooke Davies put the Sabers up 1-0 in the 44th minute with goal.
With seven minutes left in the game, Apple Valley tied it at 1-1 with a free kick. The game went into overtime and neither team could score.
Shakopee came into the game against the Eagles having beat Holy Family 5-0 on Saturday and Prior Lake last Thursday, 2-1.
Scoring the Sabers in the win against Holy Family was Ella Bryant with two goals, Davies, Emma Schuetz, and Kaitlyn Nemitz.
Freshman goalie Jessica Nigbur earned her first varsity shutout.
Against the Lakers, Schuetz and Kaylinh Kwan scored for the Sabers.
Next
Shakopee wraps up the regular season next week with its last two SSC games of the season against Eastview and Lakeville South.
The following week the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the higher seeds hosting.
The Sabers should get one of the top-three seeds and host a quarterfinal game.
Edina (10-0-1) and Minnetonka (8-2-1) are the two teams Shakopee is battling for the top seed.
If they do host a playoff game, it will be the first girls soccer playoff game played in Shakopee since the the season when the Sabers finished second in the state in Class A.