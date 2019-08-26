The Shakopee girls soccer team is putting the 2018 season behind them and expecting a bounce back 2019 season.
The Sabers won only three games last year but lost many close games including a tough loss in the playoffs but they expect that experience to push their win total up this fall.
“I think the expectation for our team this year should be growth,” head coach Chris Adams said. “We proved at the end of last season that we can compete with anyone. I think our starting 11 definitely has what it takes to surprise some people this year, but as we see every year, the depth is often crucial to a deep run in the post season so it will be essential for the newcomers to learn and grow with the returners as we move through the season to ensure we end the season in top form again this year.”
Adams said they return a lot of players from last year’s team but the team will still have a different look to as many of those players will have different roles this season and be playing different positions.
“This year is going to be headlined by returning players in new roles,” Adams said.
Two of those players are senior Kaitlyln Nemitz and junior Jenna Vilter, who have primarily been attacking players but this fall will move to the backline.
“They have embraced being moved from attacking positions throughout their careers into outside back roles that will still allow them to get forward and create chances, but also allow us to solidify the back end,” Adams said.
Other new positions for players will be senior Rylie Doty moving into a midfield role and sophomore Ella Bryant and junior Brooke Davies moving up from midfield into an attacking position.
“Our other returners will also play vital roles, but I think the story this season will be the depth that was added by positional flexibility this year,” Adams said.
As is the case every year, there are always new players coming in and pushing for playing time. Adams said junior Taylor Reis and goalie Jessica Nigbur will contribute this year for the Sabers.
One area that will have to improve is the Sabers ability to score. They only scored 12 goals in 16 games last year.
“I am actually really excited about the goal scoring prospects of this team,” Adams said. “I strongly believe that the growth of our midfield and the addition of a creative player up front like Brooke Davies will allow us to get goal scoring in a number of different ways. I am hopeful that this season we don’t rely on a single goal scorer who needs to produce 10 goals, but instead can get 3 to 5 goals from 4 or 5 different players on the pitch.”
Shakopee will see if that goal scoring improves starting on Tuesday when they host Chanhassen in the season opener at 5 p.m.
“Honestly, a good year for us would be to elevate our standing in conference, get out of the bottom seed in section, and continue to collect signature wins,” Adams said. “It’s not easy in our conference, but I’m positive this group is dead set on changing the status quo of where we stand among the group perennial state contenders in our conference this year and for years to come.”