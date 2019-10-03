The Shakopee girls soccer team continues to play well as they head into the playoffs.
Shakopee improved to 8-2-4 on the season and to 3-2-3 in the South Suburban Conference by defeating Eastview on Tuesday night.
The Sabers defeated the Lightning 1-0 at Vaughan Field to earn it third SSC win of the season.
Riley Doty scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Maddy Canny in the second half of the game. Goalie Jessica Nigbur earned the shutout.
That win puts Shakopee in fifth place in the SSC standings with its final game of the season being played on Thursday night after this edition of the Shakopee Valley News goes to press.
Prior to beating Eastview, Shakopee earned a hard-fought 0-0 tie at Farmington last night.
Playoffs
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs will begin next Tuesday with the quarterfinals.
Shakopee can expect to play at home in the quarterfinals with either the No. 3 of No. 4 seed. Edina (12-1-1) and Minnetonka (10-2-1) are expected to get the top two seeds. The section seeds and quarterfinal matchups will be released some time this weekend.
If the Sabers win its quarterfinal match, they would play in the semifinals on Thursday. The section championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15 at a site to be determined.