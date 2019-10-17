The Shakopee girls swim and dive team lost its latest meet.
Shakopee lost 97-87 to the Burnsville Blaze in a South Suburban Conference meet on Tuesday at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool.
The Sabers won four events in the loss as they dropped to 1-6-1 in conference meets.
Amelie Girard had a hand in three wins for the Sabers as she won the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke and swam the anchor leg in the 400 freestyle relay.
In the 100 butterfly, she finished in 1 minute, 01.25 seconds to win the even by seven seconds.
She was just as dominate in the backstroke as she touched the wall six seconds faster than second place. She finished with a time of 1:02.95. Teammate Adriana Gorter was second with a time of 1:07.68.
Keely Lacina earned the win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:50.85.
The final event win was a team effort as the 400 freestyle relay team of Micky Brock, Erika Schroeder, Annika Olson and Girard teammed up to swim a 3:59.9 to finish first by four seconds.
Shakopee also finished second in the other two relays.
Individuals that earned second place finishes for the Sabers was Lacina in the 200 freestyle, Gorter in the 200 individual medley, Alexi Hoeben in the 50 freestyle, and Schroeder in the 500 freestyle.
True team
Prior to the meet against Burnsville, Shakopee competed in the Class 2A, Section 2 true team meet last Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
True Team competition is based on the idea that every team member's performance counts toward the team's score in competition.
First place will be worth as many points as the number of possible entries in the event. For example: If there are eight teams entered in the meet there is a possible 32 entries per event. Thus making first place worth 32 points, second place worth 31 points etc. etc. Relay points are double the value of individual events.
Each school shall enter up to four individuals and four relay teams per event.
Shakopee finished in fourth place with 175 points. Minnetonka was the section champ with 776 points followed by Eden Prairie (647) and Prior Lake (440).
The Sabers earned three top-10 finishes at the true team meet.
Girard had the top finish for Shakopee with a sixth place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:16.11. Girard also finished 10th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.61.
Grace VanSickle earned a 10th place finish diving with a score of 252.8.