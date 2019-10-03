The Shakopee girls swim and dive team dropped its last conference meets.
Shakopee lost to Lakeville North and Prior Lake, two of the best teams in the conference, in the past week.
The Sabers lost 96-80 to No. 7 ranked Prior Lake on Tuesday at Hidden Oaks Middle School.
In that meet, Shakopee didn't win an event but had plenty of solid swims against a really good team.
Amelia Girad continues her strong season as she finished second in both of her individual events and second in a relay.
She swam the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.18 seconds to finish second. In the 100 freestyle, she finished in 56.84 seconds to earn second place.
Girard, teamed up with Katie Goodwin, Annika Olson, and Erika Schroeder and swam 1:49.18 in the 200 freestyle relay to finish in second place.
Another strong swim for the Sabers was turned in by Alexis Hoeben in the 500 freestyle where she finished third with a time of 6:15.86. Micky Brock also earned a third place finish in the 50 free for the Sabers.
Against Lakeville North last Thursday at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool, the Sabers lost 94-86.
In that meet, Shakopee earned four event wins.
Earning the first win for the Sabers was Grace VanSickle in the diving competition. VanSickled scored 143.05 to win by eight points.
Girard followed that up by touching the wall first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.98, to win by five seconds. Girard also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.15.
Keely Lacina earned a tight win the 500 freestyle when she finished in 5:46.13, just .14 seconds ahead of North's Payton Warns. Lacina also finished second in the 200 freestyle.
Other second place finishes for the Sabers came in the 200 medley relay, Hoeben in the 50 free, Brock in the 100 free, Adriana Gorter in the 100 backstroke and in the 400 freestyle relay.