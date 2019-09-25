The Shakopee girls swim and dive team earned its first win of the season.
The Sabers and Lakeville South battled right down to the last event as Shakopee held on for the 94-92 victory against the Cougars last Thursday at the Shakopee West Junior High School Pool.
Shakopee held a 90-82 lead heading in the 12th and final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay.
In order to stay in the lead all Shakopee needed to do was to have one of its relay teams finish ahead of a South relay team.
They did just that as the Sabers relay team of Adrianna Gorter, Grace Jasken, Emma Swenson and Ashley Scheu finished the relay in 4 minutes, 17.04 seconds to finish in second place and earn four valuable points.
South finished in first and third place to earn 10 points in the relay event. Those 10 points and the four points by Shakopee was not enough to overcome the eight points deficit and gave the meet win to the Sabers 94-92.
After nine events, the meet was tied at 70-70 after South outscored Shakopee 10-4 in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Sabers responded by finished in first and second in the 100 backstroke for 12 points and second and third in the 100 breaststroke for eight more points. Shakopee outscored South 20-12 in those two events.
In the 100 backstroke, Amelie Girard swam a 1:01.48 to finish in first. Teammates Adriana Gorter finished second and Micky Brock finished fourth.
In the 100 breaststroke, Jasken, Neha Patole and Annika Olson finished second, third and fifth, respectively to earn the Sabers eight big points to give the Sabers a 90-82 lead heading into the final event.
Shakopee started the meet well as outscored South 10-4 in the opening event the 200 medley relay. The relay team of Girard, Brooklyn Schumacher, Schroeder and Alexis Hoeben finished in 2:00.84 to finish in first.
The Sabers didn't finish first in the four events but finished second, third and fourth in three straight events to build a 37-25 lead after four events.
Girard won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.74. Brock and Olson followed that up by finishing second and third in the 100 free and Keely Lacina and Scheu finished second and third in the 500 free.