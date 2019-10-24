The Shakopee girls swim and dive team wrapped up the regular season with a loss to Rosemount.
The Sabers lost 103-75 on Tuesday night at Shakopee West Junior High School pool to the Irish.
That loss drops Shakopee's South Suburban Conference dual meet record to 1-7-1 on the season.
The Sabers will now turn its attention to the Class 2A, Section 2 meet and try to qualify for the state meet. The section meet will be held at Eden Prairie High School's pool with the prelimanaries on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and the finals on Friday, Nov. 8. The diving competition will be Thursday, Nov. 9.
In the meet against the Irish, Shakopee won three events in the loss.
Amelie Girard had a hand in all three wins for the Sabers as she won the 50 and 500 freestyle and swam the anchor leg in the 400 freestyle relay.
Girard won the 50 free with a time of 26.25 seconds adn followed that up by winning the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 35.16 seconds, 15 seconds fast than second place.
She teamed up with Katie Goodwin, Annika Olson, and Alexi Hoeben to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:03.02.
Finishing second for the Sabers against Rosemount was Erika Schroeder in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.88.