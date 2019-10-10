The Shakopee girls swim and dive team swam to a tie in its latest South Suburban Conference meet.
The Sabers trailed Apple Valley for most of the meet on Tuesday at Valley Middle School in Apple Valley but rallied to earn a 93-93 tie with the Eagles.
Shakopee trailed after five events, tied it up in the sixth event but trailed again until the final event when they rallied to outscore the Eagles by six points to leave the pool with a tie.
The Eagles won the first two events of the meet they 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle to build a 18-12 lead.
Shakopee cut that lead to 24-22 in the 200 individual medley with Adriana Gorter finishing first with a time of 2 minutes, 29.57 seconds and teammates Neha Patole and Ashley Scheu finishing third and fifth. Those finishes earned the Sabers 10 points while Valley only earned six points.
The Sabers kept it close in the next two events with second place finishes from Alexis Hoeben in the 50 free and Bella Anglin in diving to put the score at 33-29.
They finally caught up to the Eagles in the 100 butterfly and tied the dual meet at 47-47 as Amelie Girard touched the wall first with a time of 1:01.37 and Erika Schroeder and Grace Jasked finished third and fourth to outscore the Eagles 11-5.
Apple Valley won the next four events to stretch its lead to 84-72 with just two events left.
Shakopee outscored the Eagles 11-5 in the 100 breaststoke behind the first place swim of Patole to cut the score to 89-83 with one event left, the 400 freestyle relay.
Shakopee outscored Apple Valley 10-4 by finishing in first, third and fifth in the relay. That tied the match at 93-93.
The relay team of Micky Brock, Lacina, Schroeder and Girard won the event by 13 seconds with a time of 3:57.91.
Next
The next time Shakopee competes will be on Saturday in the Section 2AA true team meet at Hidden Oaks Middle School.
They wrap up the regular season with home dual meets against Burnsville on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and against Rosemount on Tuesday, Oct. 22.