Senior Aavni Varadhan earned the Sabers golden racquet award in Shakopee's loss to Burnsville.

The Shakopee girls tennis team dropped its first match of the season.

Shakopee lost to Burnsville 3-4 on Tuesday at Burnsville High School to fall to 2-1 on the season.

In that match, Shakopee earned wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles and at No. 3 singles.

Maddy Bergein earned the point for the Sabers at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

At No. 3 doubles, Sam Krocek and Holly Schmidt won 6-2, 6-3.

The match at No. 2 doubles went to three sets but Shakopee's duo or Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to earn the Sabers third and final point.

Prior to dropping that match, Shakopee won its second match of the season with a dominating performance against Eagan.

The Sabers defeated Eagan 7-0 at the Shakopee High School tennis courts last Thursday.

Shakopee earned two three set wins at No. 1 and 3 singles in the sweep.

Delaney Jossart earned a 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 win at No. 1 while Cambelle Jossart won 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

The other two singles wins were turned in by Bergein at No. 2 (7-5, 6-2) and Abby Youngvorst at No. 4 (7-5, 6-2).

Shakopee won all three doubles matches in straight sets.

Earning the wins were Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun at No. 1 (7-6, 6-2), Varadhan and Lilly Allen at No. 2 (6-0, 6-3) and Krocak and Schmidt at No. 3 (7-6, 6-2).

