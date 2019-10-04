The Shakopee girls tennis team lost a tough match to Eden Prairie in the first round of the section playoffs.
Shakopee, the No. 4 seed, lost 3-4 to the No. 5 seeded Eagles on Thursday in less than ideal tennis conditions at the Shakopee High School tennis courts.
The two teams were so evenly matched that five of the seven matches went to three sets and a sixth match was decided 7-6, 6-4.
Of the five three-set matches, Eden Prairie won three of them.
Shakopee's Maddy Bergien earned the first point for the Sabers as she won a hard fought 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.
The other two points for Shakopee was won at No. 1 and 2 doubles.
At No. 1 doubles, Megan Guckeen and Isabell Yun won 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 while Aavni Varadhan and Akshi Arun won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Shakopee lost three set matches at No. 2 singles (6-3, 1-6, 1-6), No. 4 singles (1-6, 7-6, 0-6) and No. 3 doubles (7-5, 5-7, 2-6).
The section playoffs continue on Friday afternoon with the subsection semifinals and on Tuesday with the section semifinals and finals.