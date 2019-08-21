The Shakopee girls tennis team opened the 2019 season with a victory.
Shakopee defeated St. Louis Park 5-2 on Wednesday morning in St. Louis Park to start the season on a positive note.
The Sabers swept all three doubles matches and split the four singles matches in the victory.
Maddy Bergein earned the first point for the Sabers with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.
The other points for Shakopee came at No. 2 singles as Delaney Jossart won 6-2, 6-1, No. 1 doubles as Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yan won 6-3, 6-4, No. 2 doubles Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan won 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 3 doubles where Sam Krocak and Holly Schmidt won 6-1, 6-0.