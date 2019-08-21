Shakopee girls tennis

Maddy Bergein earned the Sabers Golden Racquet award for her 6-0, 6-0 win against St. Louis Park.

The Shakopee girls tennis team opened the 2019 season with a victory.

Shakopee defeated St. Louis Park 5-2 on Wednesday morning in St. Louis Park to start the season on a positive note.

The Sabers swept all three doubles matches and split the four singles matches in the victory.

Maddy Bergein earned the first point for the Sabers with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.

The other points for Shakopee came at No. 2 singles as Delaney Jossart won 6-2, 6-1, No. 1 doubles as Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yan won 6-3, 6-4, No. 2 doubles Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan won 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 3 doubles where Sam Krocak and Holly Schmidt won 6-1, 6-0.

