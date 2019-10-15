Shakopee girls tennis
Photo by Todd Abeln

The girls tennis season has come to an end for the Shakopee Sabers.

The Sabers were eliminated from the Class 2A, Section 2 north subsection singles and doubles tournament on Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Shakopee eighth-grader Lily Allen won the only match for the Sabers in the tournament.

Allen opened the singles tournament with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Chanhassen freshman Samantha Von Rentzell.

The season ended in the next round for Allen as she lost 3-6, 0-6 to Minnetonka sophomore Emily Jurgens.

Shakopee's other singles player Delaney Jossart lost 4-6, 6-7 (3-7) to Orono's Belle Anderson in her only match of the playoffs.

Shakopee's top doubles team of Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun went 1-1 in the playoffs. They opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Chanhassen's Natasha Gauerke and Savannah George.

They were eliminated from the playoffs when they lost 2-6, 2-6 to Prior Lake's Nic Keller and Tianna Houske.

Shakopee seniors Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan lost to the Minnetonka's Annika Elvestrom and Sarah Shahbaz 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. Elvestrom/Shahbaz would go on to win the section doubles championship.

