The Shakopee girls tennis team split a pair of close matches.
Shakopee lost a tight South Suburban Conference match on Tuesday to Lakeville North 3-4. On Monday, the Sabers earned a big 4-3 section win against Chaska.
In the match against North, the Sabers trailed 1-3 after Lily Allen won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and North won in straight sets at No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
The other three matches all went to a third and deciding set and North was able to clinch the win with victory at No. 1 doubles.
Shakopee's No. 2 singles player Delaney Jossart earned a point for the Sabers with 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory.
The Sabers third point was earned by Sam Krocak and Holly Schmidt at No. 3 doubles as they 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2).
Lakeville North earned its fourth point and clinched the match with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
Against Chaska on Monday, Shakopee edged the Hawks 4-3 by sweeping the three doubles matches and getting a win at No. 4 singles. All seven matches were decided in straight sets.
Cambelle Jossart earned the only point for the Sabers in singles play as she won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun won 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at No. 1 while Aavni Karadhan and Akshi Arun won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. Krocak and Schmidt finished off the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Playoffs
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs begins on Monday with the opening round of action. They continue on Tuesday with the second round followed by matches next Thursday and the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Gustavus Adolphus College.