The Shakopee girls tennis team wrapped up a busy week with a convincing victory.
Shakopee finished a stretch of three matches in three days with a 6-1 win against the Rosemount Irish on Wednesday at Rosemount High School.
The Sabers dropped only eight total games in the six matches they won and four of those games came in one set.
Winning for the Sabers was Lily Allen at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1, Maddy Bergien 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Cambelle Jossart 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and Abby Youngvorst 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Shakopee's No. 1 team of Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun earned a 6-0, 6-0 win while the No. 3 team of Sam Krocak and Holly Schmidt won 6-0, 6-1.
Prior to that win, the Sabers lost a tight South Suburban Conference match on Tuesday to Lakeville North 3-4. On Monday, the Sabers earned a big 4-3 section win against Chaska.
In the match against North, the Sabers trailed 1-3 after Allen won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and North won in straight sets at No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
The other three matches all went to a third and deciding set and North was able to clinch the win with victory at No. 1 doubles.
Shakopee's No. 2 singles player Delaney Jossart earned a point for the Sabers with 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory.
The Sabers third point was earned by Krocak and Schmidt at No. 3 doubles as they 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2).
Lakeville North earned its fourth point and clinched the match with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
Against Chaska on Monday, Shakopee edged the Hawks 4-3 by sweeping the three doubles matches and getting a win at No. 4 singles. All seven matches were decided in straight sets.
Cambelle Jossart earned the only point for the Sabers in singles play as she won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Guckeen and Yun won 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at No. 1 while Aavni Karadhan and Akshi Arun won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. Krocak and Schmidt finished off the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Playoffs
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs begins on Monday with the opening round of action. They continue on Tuesday with the second round followed by matches next Thursday and the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Gustavus Adolphus College.