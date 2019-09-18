It was a good week on the hard courts for Shakopee.
The Shakopee girls tennis team earned three big wins to improve to 6-4 on the season and 3-3 in the South Suburban Conference.
Its latest win came on Tuesday afternoon when they defeated the Farmington Tigers 6-1 at Farmington High School.
The Sabers were dominate in their six wins as they only dropped nine total games in those matches.
They were particularly dominate in doubles play were they only lost three games. The No. 1 team of Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun won 6-0, 6-0 while the No. 2 team of Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 3 team of Sam Krocek and Holly Schmidt won 6-1, 6-0.
In singles play, Shakopee lost at No. 1 singles but earned wins in the other three spots.
Winning at No. 2 singles was Delaney Jossart 6-1, 6-3 while Maddy Bergien won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 and Cambella Jossart won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
On Monday, Shakopee earned a 5-2 win against section opponent the Jordan Jaguars at the Jordan Middle School tennis courts.
Lilly Allen earned a hard fought point for the Sabers at No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 6-1 win.
The Jossart sisters earned points for the Sabers at No. 2 and 4 singles as Delaney won 6-4, 6-3 and Cambelle won 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles action, Arun and Varadhan needed three sets at No. 2 but earned the point with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win.
Krocak and Schmidt won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Last Friday, the Sabers defeated Mankato West 6-1 at Shakopee High School.
Earning points in singles was Delaney Jossart (6-3, 6-3), Bergien (7-5, 6-1) and Cambelle Jossart (6-3, 6-1).
In doubles play, Guckeen/Yun (6-3, 6-0), Arun/Varadhan (6-2, 6-3), and Krocak/Schmidt (6-1, 7-5) earned points.
Next
The Sabers stay busy next week as they finish the season with four matches in four days against Chaska, Lakeville North, Rosemount and Eastview.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs will begin on Monday, Sept. 30.