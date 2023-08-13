Jesse Larson of Shakopee didn't finish strong, but he did enough to qualify for his third U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
Larson played the final three holes in 3-over par Aug. 7 in local qualifying at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata, but he still carded a 3-under par 68 to finish second behind Jesse Bull of Hopkins.
Bull, Larson and George Ordway of Charlottesville, Virginia were the three qualifiers out of a field 71 who will now play in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships Sept. 9-14 at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, N.Y.
"It's just a treat," the 48-year-old Larson said in press release by the Minnesota Golf Association. "This is my fifth USGA event, my third mid-am, and every single one is special."
Larson made three straight birdies on the front nine, followed by a bogey to make the turn at 2-under par. He birdied the first three holes on the back nine and and made his seventh birdie of the day on the 14th hole to get to 6-under par.
The finish was not ideal, but still good enough to qualify.
On hole No. 6, Larson got a good bounce off an errant drive and felt fortunate to escape with bogey.
"I was really fortunate on six," he said. "I blocked my tee shot and I was in bounds by about six inches. So I got out of there with only a bogey and played really solid from there."
Larson tried to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championships at Wayzata Country Club July 23-24, but he fell four shots short. He shot a pair of 70s to finish with a 36-hole 140 total (4-under par), which was good enough for fourth place.
Only two players qualified in the field of 73. The winning total was 134 (65-69), while the runner-up finisher had a 136 total (68-68).
Last summer, Larson ended up fourth in the local qualifying for the U.S. Mid-Amateur, shooting a 2-under par 70 at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake to finish fourth. He was the first alternate as the three qualifiers ahead of hime each shot 69.
Larson also won the men's club championship at Le Sueur Country Club nine times in a 10-year span from 2007 to 2017.