Jesse Larson

Jesse Larson of Shakopee follows his drive at the par-4 7th tee during the U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifying Aug. 7 at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata.

 Courtesy photo/W.P. Ryan, Minnesota Golf Association

Jesse Larson of Shakopee didn't finish strong, but he did enough to qualify for his third U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.

Larson played the final three holes in 3-over par Aug. 7 in local qualifying at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata, but he still carded a 3-under par 68 to finish second behind Jesse Bull of Hopkins.

Tags

Events