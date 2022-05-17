The Shakopee golf teams are trying to get their games up to par before sections.
The 36-hole Section 2AAA tournament for both Saber squads will start May 31 with the final round June 1. The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan is the venue.
Both Shakopee teams competed in South Suburban Conference tournaments May 16. The boys were at Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee, while the girls were at Heritage Links Golf Course in Lakeville.
Junior Maren Masters finished seventh overall for the Saber girls with an 85. Her team finished third in the team standings with a score of 378. Eastview won (332), followed by Lakeville South (342).
Farmington was fourth (379), followed by Rosemount (386), Lakeville North (409), Burnsville (409), Prior Lake (417), Apple Valley (420) and Eagan (445).
On the boys side, Shakopee finished seventh with 321 team total. Lakeville North won (301), followed by Eastview (304), Eagan (315), Farmington (317) and Rosemount (319).
Lakeville South was eighth (335), followed by Apple Valley (339) and Burnsville (363).
Ninth-grader Adam Wagner led the Saber boys with a 5-over par 77 to finish ninth overall. Senior Jaden Zander carded an 80, followed by junior Gavin Lee (81), senior Colin Kvam (83), ninth-grader Sam Willmert (87) and junior Jake Howard (92).
Wagner's 77 is the fourth round below 80 for the Sabers this spring.
Section 2AAA is loaded so a pair of 77s likely won't be good enough to make the Class 3A state field. Zander had a pair of 77s at sections last year and and tied for 17th.
The winning team and top-five individuals not on the section championship squad make the state field.
Masters shot 80 and 84 at sections last year and missed the final state spot by four shots.
“The section tournament is always tough; we have a lot of great teams in our section,” Shakopee girls coach Donnat Courteau said.
For the Shakopee girls at Heritage Links, junior Emma Heyer and senior Taylor Pawlowski both broke 100 shooting 90 and 99, respectively. Senior Katie Goodwin finished with a 104, followed by junior Molly Morrow (105), junior Kynzie Stark (113).
The Saber girls final competition before sections is May 24 in a nine-hole dual versus Eagan at Inverwood Golf Course. The boys' final event is a tournament May 23 at Meadow Links Golf Club.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Alexandria won the girls team title last year, while Maple Grove claimed the boys crown.