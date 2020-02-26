Former Shakopee swimmer Garrett Riley had himself a meet at the MIAC Championships on Saturday.

The University of St. Thomas sophomore earned MIAC All-Conference honors swimming in the 50 free (21.00), 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

He also got MIAC Honorable Mention in the 100 Free.

Those strong swims for Riley and the Tommies, helped St. Thomas finish second at the MIAC Championships.

Gustavus repeated as men's champion with 946 points, with St. Thomas (739), St. John's (493) and Carleton (434) placing 2-3-4 in the team race.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you