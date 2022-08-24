Can the Shakopee football team go one or even two steps further this fall?
The Sabers have a ton talent back from last year's squad that finished 8-3 overall and lost 42-21 to Lakeville South in the Class 6A state semifinals. The Cougars ended up winning the title and handed Shakopee two of its three losses on the season.
It was the third straight year Shakopee made the state field. In 2019, the Sabers qualified for the first time since 1981, losing 9-7 to Lakeville North in the quarterfinals.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class 6A playoffs ended after two rounds, so the Sabers didn't get a chance to play a state quarterfinal game after their playoff wins over Eagan and Champlin Park.
How good can Shakopee be this fall? Can the team contend for the state title?
The Sabers have their leading rusher back in senior Jadon Hellerud, who ran for 1,339 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. Hellerud is one of four senior captains, along with linebacker Jacob Ruud, defensive back Garrison Monroe and offensive tackle Dallas Manivanh.
Also back is senior quarterback Dominic Jackson, who injured his knee in the fourth game last year at Edina and missed the rest of the season. In three-plus games, Jackson rushed for 279 yards and six touchdowns, completing 8 of 13 passes for 152 yards and four scores.
Senior Ari Gaiters should also help in the Sabers' backfield. He had 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns last year. Monroe is also duel threat, running for 188 yards last season with one score, while junior Ben Holte could see some time in the backfield.
Junior Leyton Kerns got some snaps at quarterback last year after Jackson went down.
The offensive line features Manivanh, while seniors Braxton Pankake, Malakai Morris, Preston Keplin, Isaiah Rivera, Ethan Vanh and Ben Marty are also back from last season.
Defensively, Ruud finished third on the team in tackles last year with 56. He'll anchor the linebacking group. Senior Termaine Fulton returns in secondary. He and Monroe both had two interceptions last year.
Monroe was the only Saber selected to the 39th annual KARE-TV Preseason All-Metro Football Team as a cornerback. He also committed to play Division I football at the University of Minnesota back in July.
Seniors Jake Howard, Vincenzo Miller, Andrew McCall and Hunter Grommesch are also back to aid Shakopee's secondary.
Senior Ethan Welna returns to the defensive line, along with senior Warrique Bragg. Seniors Bodgan Freidis and Adam Rasmussen were also part of the linebacker group last fall.
Shakopee opens the season Sept. 1 at Anoka and will get a tough challenge in the second week, traveling to rival Prior Lake Sept. 9.
The Sabers get a rematch with Lakeville South Oct. 13. Shakopee's other loss last year was to Eden Prairie and the Sabers will get the perennial power Eagles at home Oct. 7.
The Sabers end the regular season Oct. 20 at home versus Eagan. The 32-team Class 6A playoff brackets come out the next day.
Shakopee is part of Section 6 and will be seeded with Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Wayzata, Minnetonka, Edina, Hopkins and Burnsville. The Sabers were the No. 2 seed last year behind Eden Prairie.
The first round of the playoffs starts Oct. 28 with the second round being Nov. 4.
The eight teams remaining begin state quarterfinal play Nov. 10-12. The semifinals are Nov. 17-18 at U.S. Bank Stadium, while the Prep Bowl is also there, set for Dec. 2.
Lakeville South edged Maple Grove 13-7 in last year's title game.