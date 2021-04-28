The Shakopee softball team has the talent back to challenge for the South Suburban Conference and Section 2AAAA titles.
The Sabers have 10 seniors — Reese Holzhueter, Katie Markert, Gracie Scott, Maddie Prickett, Cora Meier, Ally Meier, Emily Sievers, Emily Kettler, Jesse Vermeulen and Joie Fittante — who are expected to lead the team this spring.
They all missed last season due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was a tough spring for every team in the state.
Shakopee won the Section 2AAA title in 2018 and lost in the title game to Eden Prairie in 2019, finishing that year with 16 wins. So there's a lot of optimism this season.
"My heart breaks for the three seniors who lost their season last year," Sabers coach Joe Fittante said. "But it is great to be back playing. I think it was sorely needed by all, including players and coaches. There is something special about high school softball, a competitiveness and focus on winning that you may not get all the time in the world of club softball tournaments."
"I'm very happy for our 10 seniors that they will get to finish out their senior season with softball," Fittante added. "They have all been in the program for a number of years and to see them get the chance to finish it out is wonderful."
Shakopee opened this season winning three of its first five SSC games. The Sabers scored 34 runs in their first three games, but lost two of them, including the first two, 20-13 versus Eagan April 15 and 9-4 versus Lakeville North April 16.
Shakopee followed with three straight wins — 17-6 at Burnsville April 20, 2-1 versus Lakeville South April 22 and 3-2 at Lakeville North April 26.
Holzhueter has four home runs, a double and nine RBIs in the Sabers' first five games. Fittante has three homers, a double and eight RBIs.
Holzhueter, Fittante and junior Riley Leadstrom are the only Sabers back with varsity experience.
The first few weeks will be a learning curve for Shakopee, but every team in the SSC and in the state is dealing with players who have not played at the varsity level before and are coming up from ninth-grade and sophomore teams two years ago.
"It has been a very big leap," Fittante said. "We returned three players with varsity experience. The remainder of the players are new to varsity. We spent a lot of time talking to our younger players about the increased speed of the game and the competition level to try to prepare them, but it is really something they need to experience themselves.
"There have been ups and downs and there will continue to be bumps in the road," Fittante said. "All you can hope for is steady improvement, ultimately leading to a high level of play."
In the win over Lakeville South, junior Paige Strehlow pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing one unearned one while striking out seven. Ninth-grader Sylvia Shromoff got the final out of the game on a strikeout to get the save.
Fittante homered and doubled and drove in both runs for the Sabers.
In beating Lakeville North, Holzhueter drove in all three runs with a pair of homers. Shromoff worked 5 1/3 innings to get the win, giving up two runs while fanning three. Strehlow got the save, working 1 2/3 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.
Good pitching will be important for the Sabers if they want to contend in Section 2AAAA. The field is strong with the likes of Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Prior Lake.
Shakopee ends the regular season May 27. The playoffs start the week of June 1.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is set for June 15-16 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.