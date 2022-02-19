The Shakopee wrestling team is headed back to state, but this time as Section 6AAA champions.
Senior Jade Trelstad earned a fall at heavyweight to give the top-seeded Sabers a 35-30 win over second-seeded Waconia in title match Feb. 18 at Edina High School.
The No. 3-ranked Sabers have won the last three Class 3A state team titles and was state runner-up in 2018. The state team tourney is set March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and is followed in the individual competition the next two days.
Shakopee won four straight Section 2AAA crowns before the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last April, moving the Sabers to Section 6AAA.
Alex Van Krevelen will try to become the third different Sabers head coach in as many years to win a state title. Jim Jackson led Shakopee to state crowns in 2019 and 2020 and Marcus LeVessuer did the same last season as the interim head coach.
Fourth-ranked Waconia proved to be a tough opponent for Sabers. Back on Feb. 3, the two teams met in the Shakopee invite with the Sabers pulling out a 31-30 win over the Wildcats.
Van Krevelen knew the title match would be another close fight.
"I thought the boys performed great," the first-year coach said. "We knew going into the dual that it was going to come down to getting bonus points. We had to get them in certain matches, and fight for six minutes in the matches where we were outmanned.
"I'm extremely proud of the way our boys fought," Van Krevelen added.
Waconia had the edge in bonus points 12-11, but the Sabers won eight matches compared to six for the Wildcats.
Senior Cole Sutrick had a huge 6-0 win at 195 pounds for the Sabers to give his team a 29-24 lead. Waconia got a fall at 220, setting up the winner-take-all match at heavyweight.
Trelstad, ranked No. 5 in the state at 220 pounds, sent the Sabers to state with a fall 1:38 into the match.
Ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski opened the match with a 4-2 win over Waconia's Carter Katherman at 106 pounds. The two are ranked No. 9 and 8 at the weight, respectively.
Eighth-grader Kyler Walters won by technical fall (18-3) at 113 pounds for the Sabers, while senior AJ Smith earned a pin at 126 to put Shakopee up 14-4.
Waconia won the next two matches, before the Sabers won three straight starting with junior Leo Tukhlynovych's 3-1 decision at 145 pounds. Senior Riley Quern followed with a win by fall at 152, before sophomore Jack Ferguson picked up a huge 7-6 win at 160 to give Shakopee a 26-13 lead.
"We needed to win a couple of the swing matches if we wanted to win the dual," Van Krevelen said. "Turzinski winning at 106 was a great start because he had lost to that guy last time we wrestled.
"That six-point swing was a big for us," Van Krevelen added. The 160-pound match was the other match that was a much-needed win. Ferguson was almost majored by (Waconia's Gavin Willis) last time they wrestled, and this time around he wasn't going to let that happen again."
Shakopee (26-4 overall in duals) got bye in the first round of sections and rolled to a 63-11 win over fourth-seeded Edina in the semifinals.
Getting pins for the Sabers against Edina were Turzinski at 106, Quern at 152, Ferguson at 160, junior Timothy Lacina at 170, junior Jadon Hellerud at 220 and Trelstad at heavyweight.
Other wins came from Walters at 113 (13-0), ninth-grader Kyle Linville at 120 (forfeit), senior Charlie Webster at 126 (forfeit), junior Charlie Sedlacek at 138 (11-8), Tukhlynovych at 145 (technical fall) and Sutrick at 182 (10-3).
Shakopee wrapped up the regular season 69-9 win over Burnsville Feb. 10 in its final South Suburban Conference dual. The victory gave the Sabers a six straight league title.
Shakopee will go into next season having won 56 straight SSC duals, a streak that dates back to the 2015-16 school year. The team’s last SSC loss was in January of 2016, falling 46-15 to Apple Valley.
The Section 6AAA individual tournament will be held Feb. 26 at Minnetonka. The top-two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes make the state field.
Other ranked Shakopee wrestlers going into the individual section tourney include Walters (No. 9, 113), Smith (No. 9, 126), Tukhlynovych (No. 5, 145), Quern (No. 3, 152) and Hellerud (No. 2, 195).