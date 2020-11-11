Nine Shakopee student-athletes from the Class of 2021 signed National Letters of Intent in the fall early signing period on Nov. 11. The high school celebrated a physically-distant, private ceremony in the gymnasium.
Three members of the Saber softball team -- Joie Fittante, Cora Meier and Reese Holzhueter -- were among the group signing.
Fittante, an all-state catcher in 2019, has been in the starting line-up since her eighth grade year. She is headed to East Carolina University.
Meier, a member of the Minnesota Vortex club team, also has been on varsity since 2017. Like Fittante, Meier, headed to Minnesota-Duluth, an outfielder, is a captain for the 2021 season.
Holzhueter will play at the University of Sioux Falls of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. A versatile player at catcher, first base or outfield, she was a member of Starters' top 16U team last summer with head coach Erika Smith.
Other Sabers to sign National Letters of Intent were Kenzie Bachelor from the girls hockey team (Dartmouth), Jayda Becker in cross country and track & field (Augustana University), Brooke Davies from girls soccer (Drake University), basketball guard Natalie Holte (Black Hills State), Katelyn Lindquist of girls lacrosse (Colorado Mesa University) and wrestler Blake West (Northern Illinois University).
Bachelor, a defenseman, was third for Shakopee in scoring last season with six goals and 18 assists. She finished with nine points as a sophomore.
Davies was named to the Class AA All-State Second team this fall for the Saber soccer team. She scored a team-high seven goals for Shakopee.
Holte, a standout outside shooter for the Saber girls basketball team, averaged 12 points per game last season. While not signing a tender, teammate Kelley Brennan did recently commit to Division III Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter.
West was a state champion at 113 pounds for Shakopee in 2020. He was also part of a state tournament team that won the Class 3A title.
Lindquist netted 10 goals as a sophomore in 2019 for the girls lacrosse team. She played for the Minnesota Lakers Select Team.
Becker earned the most valuable runner for the Sabers cross country team this fall. She was the girls team's No. 1 runner all season, running a season best time of 19:23.