The Shakopee Hockey Association is hosting four Try Hockey for Free clinics this fall.
Try Hockey for Free is open to all boys and girls in grades kindergarten to fifth grade or with a birthday before July 1, 2015 interested in trying hockey for the first time.
You can attend one or all the session and a limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Coaches will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics. Your son or daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience.
The dates for the clinics for both boys and girls are Sunday, Sept. 22 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. A clinic just for boys is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10:15 to 11:15 .m. and for girls only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Details and to register at shakopeehockey.com.
For more information, contact Jason Wolner at jason.w.syha@gmail.com or Dereck Grosskurth at dgrosskurth@gmail.com